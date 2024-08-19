Thiago Motta will make his first official appearance in the dugout as a Juventus coach while hosting Como in the closing curtain of Serie A Matchday 1.

So how will the Bianconeri line up against Cesc Fabregas’ newly promoted side?

According to Sky Sport Italia, the 41-year-old will adopt a 4-1-4-1 lineup with Michele Di Gregorio making his Juventus bow between the posts.

Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti will start as centre-backs, while club captain Danilo returns to his original right-back role, with Andrea Cambiaso on the opposite flank.

Khephren Thuram will act as the shield for the backline while starting as a defensive midfielder. Fellow new signing Douglas Luiz will operate a bit higher up the pitch alongside Manuel Locatelli.

Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz are currently the only options for Motta on the flanks with Federico Chiesa being omitted, so the USMNT star and the Turkish teenager will definitely start.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will spearhead the attack.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport is expecting an interesting tweak. The pink newspaper tips Juan Cabal to start at left-back, with Cambiaso moving to the right flank and Danilo dropped to the bench.

Nevertheless, the source leaves the Brazil skipper a 30% chance to start instead of the Colombian newcomer.

The match kicks off this evening at 20:45 CET.

Juventus Probable XI (4-1-4-1): Di Gregorio; Danilo (Cabal), Bremer, Gatti, Cambiaso; Thuram; Weah, Locatelli, Douglas Luiz, Kenan Yildiz; Vlahovic.