Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti will reportedly switch to the 4-2-3-1 formation once more when his team hosts Cremonese on Monday evening.

The Tuscan manager began his chapter in Turin by preserving the 3-4-2-1 system implemented by his predecessor, Igor Tudor.

However, he has recently adopted a four-man backline on a few occasions, including the second half of the Champions League contest against Pafos, and last weekend’s Serie A draw with Lecce.

How Will Juventus line up against Cremonese?

According to Sky Sport Italia, Spalletti will once more switch to a 4-2-3-1 system, partially thanks to Lloyd Kelly’s return to the starting lineup.

The Englishman has recovered from the muscle fatigue that kept him out of the midweek trip to Sassuolo.

The source tips him to start at the back alongside Gleison Bremer, with Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso slotting in the full-back roles. In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli remain the obvious choices.

Following his positive display at the Mapei Stadium, Fabio Miretti could get the nod once more, starting as an attacking midfielder, with Kenan Yildiz to his left, and the ultra-versatile Weston McKennie on the right wing.

Finally, Luciano Spalletti has already confirmed that Jonathan David will lead the line once more after ending his Serie A goal drought on Tuesday. Therefore, Lois Openda will be kept on the bench.

Koopmeiners, Perin & Zhegrova in the running?

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting virtually the same lineup and tactical formation. However, the pink newspaper believes Teun Koopmeiners is the slight favourite (55%) to start ahead of Kelly (45%) at the heart of the backline.

The source also believes that Mattia Perin (45%) could usurp Michele Di Gregorio (55%) for a spot between the sticks.

Moreover, Edon Zhegrova (40%) is pushing for a starting berth that would come at Miretti’s expense, with McKennie switching to a more central role.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio (Perin); Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly (Koopmeiners), Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; McKennie, Miretti (Zhegrova), Yildiz; David.