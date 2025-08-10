Following last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Reggiana, Juventus will play their second summer friendly, as they take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday (17:30 CET).

The Bianconeri spent their week training at the Adidas headquarters in Germany, and they’re set to finish their tour with a contest against one of the country’s finest.

With only a couple of weeks separating us from the first Serie A kickoff, Juve still have some work to do on the market, but for now, Igor Tudor is working with an almost identical squad to last season’s, with the only new additions being Jonathan David and João Mario.

Conceicao & Koopmeiners vying for starting place in Dortmund vs Juventus

The manager has already confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the two new signings will start on Sunday.

Moreover, IlBianconero is certain that Kenan Yildiz will get the nod behind the Canadian striker. However, the manager must decide who will start alongside him in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Francisco Conceicao might have the upper hand at this stage, but Teun Koopmeiners is also pushing for a starting role. The Dutchman is coming off a disappointing campaign, but the manager is certain he’ll bounce back this term.

As for the rest of the lineup, Andrea Cambiaso should start in his natural role as a left wingback, while Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram should form up the double pivot as usual.

Gleison Bremer to start again?

After making his return to action last weekend, Gleison Bremer is tipped to marshal the backline, joined by Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly, while Michele Di Gregorio starts between the posts.

Nevertheless, Tudor will certainly make a wave of changes in the second half, so the majority of the players will get some playing time.

Dortmund Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Mané, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Gross, Sabitzer, Svensson; Beier, Jo. Bellingham; Guirassy.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; Joao Mario, Locatelli, K. Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceiçao, Yildiz; David.