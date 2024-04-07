Juventus wingers Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior are competing for a starting berth against Fiorentina this evening.

After beating Lazio in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, the Bianconeri will be eager to build on their positive display and end their abysmal league run with a victory over their Tuscan rivals this evening.

Therefore, Max Allegri will be looking to maintain the bulk of the starting lineup that prevailed on Tuesday, according to the probable formation provided by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The only certain change will be between the posts, with Wojciech Szczesny regaining his starting spot at the expense of Mattia Perin who enjoyed a quiet evening against Lazio.

At the back, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo should maintain their roles. However, the source leaves a 30% chance for Daniele Rugani to replace the club captain.

In the middle of the park, the trio of Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot will resume duty as usual, while Andrea Cambiaso operates on the right wing.

On the opposite flank, Kostic is the favorite (60%) to get the nod once more. However, Iling-Junior is still pushing for a starting role (40%).

Finally, the striking duo of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will face their past as they spearhead the Bianconeri’s charge.

Both players scored on Tuesday, so they’ll be looking to confirm their form with another enchanting display.

Allegri almost has a full squad to choose from. The only absentees are the injured Arek Milik and the suspended Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo (Rugani); Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (Iling-Junior); Vlahovic, Chiesa