Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has settled on a starting lineup, but Weston McKennie’s role could shape the entire team.

The Bianconeri will host Fiorentina in their last home game of the season. The game kicks off at 12:00 CET along with four other fixtures that feature teams vying for Europe.

Spalletti’s men are currently third in the table, so their fate is within their hands, but they must avoid an untimely slip-up against a club that has nothing to play for at this stage, except for thwarting their most despised rivals.

How will Juventus line up against Fiorentina?

According to Sky Sport Italia, Spalletti will keep his starting lineup intact from last weekend’s narrow win in Lecce.

Michele Di Gregorio will start in goal, with Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly forming the three-man backline.

The source also expects McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso to operate as wing-backs, as Teun Koomeiners continue to replace Khrehren Thuram in the double pivot, alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli.

Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao remain Spalletti’s favourite options for the attacking midfielder/winger roles, with Dusan Vlahovic consolidating his role after scoring in back-to-back games.

What will be McKennie’s playing role against Fiorentina

Interestingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same personnel, but while Sky expects a 3-4-2-1 formation, the pink newspaper envisions a 4-2-3-1 system, perhaps to mirror Fiorentina’s plans.

This will largely hinge on McKennie’s position on the field. The Texan will either play as a right wing-back or an attacking midfielder, while his teammates’ roles won’t change drastically.

Moreover, GdS gives Thuram a 40% chance to replace Koopmeiners, who remains the favourite with 60%. The Frenchman has been the first choice since the start of the season, but he’s been enduring a physical problem that has hampered his momentum in recent weeks.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Vlahovic.