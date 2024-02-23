Juventus coach Max Allegri has reportedly decided to stick to his guns against Frosinone instead of adopting a new formation.

The 56-year-old has been teasing a major tactical overhaul over the past few days, testing a 4-3-3 formation during the open training session which could open the path for the exciting trident of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz.

However, Sky Sport Italia journalist Giovanni Guardalà (via IlBianconero) expects the manager to delay the transition.

Therefore, Juventus should start with the usual 3-5-2 formation against Frosinone.

As the source tells it, the manager doesn’t fancy taking any risks at the moment, especially as his team is running on a four-match winless streak.

So who will feature in the starting lineup in Sunday’s early kickoff?

According to Sky Sport, Alex Sandro will replace the injured Danilo in the backline, joining Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti.

In the middle of the park, it will be the usual suspects, with Manuel Locatelli operating in between Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, while Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic take the wings.

In attack, the source tips Chiesa to unlock a starting spot alongside Vlahovic.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport considers Yildiz as the favorite to join the Serbian bomber up front.

Moreover, the pink newspaper expects Daniele Rugani to feature at the back rather than Sandro who’s suffering from muscle fatigue.

Sky Sport expected XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Gazzetta expected XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz