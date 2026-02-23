On Wednesday, Juventus will attempt to pull off a miraculous comeback when they host Galatasaray for the second leg of the Champions League playoffs.

The Bianconeri suffered an embarrassing 2-5 defeat in Istanbul after being reduced to 10 men, so they need outscore their visitors by three goals just to equalise the score on aggregate.

To make matters ever more complicated for Luciano Spalletti, he will have to negotiate this fixture with a host of absences.

Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik and Emil Holm are all out with injuries, while Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal will be serving suspensions.

Moreover, Gleison Bremer and Kenan Yildiz are both dealing with physical issues, so even if they pass a late athletic test, they might not be fit enough to start.

So which 11 Juventus players will take the field against the Turkish champions?

Juventus expected starting lineup against Galatasaray

According to Tuttosport, Spalletti is still pondering whether to entrust the under-fire Michele Di Gregorio with the starting gloves or drop him in favour of Mattia Perin.

With Bremer practically ruled out, the three-man backline almost picks it, with Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly all tipped to start.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will maintain their automatic starting roles, while Weston McKennie should operate as a right wing-back, with Filip Kostic emerging as the most natural candidate for a place on the left in the absence of Cabal and Cambiaso.

Fabio Miretti & Jeremie Boga vying for a starting role

If Yildiz doesn’t make it, Spalletti will have to choose between Fabio Miretti and Jeremie Boga for the left attacking-midfielder role, while Francisco Conceicao is almost guaranteed a starting spot on the right wing.

Jonathan David should regain his place upfront after recovering from a slight groin issue, thus relegating Lois Openda to the bench.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio (Perin); Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; Conceicao, Miretti (Boga); David.