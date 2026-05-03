On Sunday afternoon, Juventus have the opportunity to make yet another important step towards Champions League qualification when they host Hellas Verona.

The Serie A contest will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. It kicks off at 18:00 CET.

Following Lecce’s win over Pisa on Friday, Verona have been officially relegated to Serie B, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t try to put up a fight against the Old Lady.

Therefore, complacency could be Luciano Spalletti’s biggest enemy this weekend.

How will Juventus line up against Hellas Verona?

In his pre-match press conference, the Juventus head coach explained how much he loathed the action in last weekend’s stalemate against Milan. Therefore, he will be expecting an immediate reaction from his men.

Spalletti should keep his 3-4-2-1 system, although Weston McKennie’s position could vary during the game, opening the door for a tactical change.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the American international should start as a right wing-back with a licence to go forward and cut to the middle when required.

Andrea Cambiaso will operate on the opposite flank, while the backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio will remain intact, with Gleison Bremer starting between Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly.

Khephren Thuram & Kenan Yildiz pushing for starting roles

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram should overcome his physical issues to retain his starting berth alongside Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli.

The same goes for Kenan Yildiz, who also trained separately during the week due to a knee inflamation, but it is tipped to return to the lineup. The Turkish international would complete the attacking trident, alongside Jonathan David and Francisco Conceicao.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is expecting the same lineup, but leaves a 45% chance for Teun Koopmeiners to replace Thuram, and the same percentage for Jeremie Boga to fill in for Yildiz. This obviously hinges on the Turk and Frenchman’s physical conditions.

Dusan Vlahovic will be expected to make a second-half cameo, while Arkadiusz Milik and Juan Cabal are the only two absentees.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram (Koopmeiners), Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz (Boga); David.