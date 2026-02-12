Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti will be able to rely on Weston McKennie and Francisco Conceicao in the Derby d’Italia.

The duo gave the manager a couple of scares in the aftermath of last Sunday’s draw against Lazio. The American was spotted hobbling off the stadium, while the Portuguese felt some discomfort while warming up.

But according to Tuttosport, both players have been given the green light. McKennie is only struggling from a cut he sustained on the ankle, while Conceicao’s condition was never serious in the first place.

Weston McKennie & Francisco Conceicao ready for the Derby d’Italia

The Turin-based newspaper expects both players to start in the Derby d’Italia on Saturday. They should line up alongside Kenan Yildiz in the triden behind the striker.

Jonathan David and Lois Openda are vying for a starting role in attack, with the Canadian considered the favourite.

Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will combine with Khephren Thuram. The Juventus captain avoided a booking against Lazio that would have ruled him out of the big San Siro showdown.

In the backline, there will be no room for rotation, as Spalletti will be keen to maintain his most trusted stalwarts, even if some of them could do with some rest.

Juventus backline remains intact against Inter

Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly will operate at the heart of the defence, while the ever-present Pierre Kalulu will start at right-back, with Andrea Cambiaso on the left.

Despite his shaky outing against Lazio, Michele Di Gregorio should maintain his spot between the sticks.

Interestingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport is also reporting the same expected starting lineup. So, barring any unforeseen twists, Spalletti has apparently set his mind on deploying his best available XI, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the fixture’s great significance.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David