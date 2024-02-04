Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz is the favorite to start in the grand showdown against Inter, but another two players are pushing for the same berth.

The Bianconeri will be eager to return from the Giuseppe Meazza with a positive result that boosts their Scudetto chances.

The two clubs are currently embroiled in an intense title race with the Nerazzurri leading by a single point while also having an extra match in hand.

So how will Max Allegri line up his men on Sunday night?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus manager will keep faith in the defensive trio of Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo in front of Wojciech Szczesny.

On the flanks, Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic will get the nod once more, leaving Timothy Weah and Samuel Iling-Junior on the bench.

In the middle of the park, Adrien Rabiot is set to make his return from injury. The Frenchman will link up with his usual partners-in-crime Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie.

Dusan Vlahovic will undoubtedly spearhead the 3-5-2 formation. The Serbian has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks.

However, the identity of his attacking partner remains doubtful.

As the source claims, Yildiz is the favorite to win a three-horse race. He has a 55% chance of starting.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa is fit once more, and the pink newspaper gives him 30% odds to start from the get-go.

Finally, Fabio Miretti (15%) is the outsider in the race. Introducing the Italian midfielder in a more advanced position would be an ultra-cautious approach on Allegri’s part.