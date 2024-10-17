Juventus manager Thiago Motta could be set to entrust his young contingent for Saturday’s big clash against Lazio.

The Bianconeri will resume their campaign following the international break by hosting the Biancocelesti at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Nevertheless, Motta will have to do without a host of key players, mainly the injured Gleison Bremer, Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie, in addition to the suspended Francisco Conceicao.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus coach will be relying on an ultra-young formation that includes four Next Gen graduates.

Michele Di Gregorio will start between the sticks as usual, while Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu are the natural options at the heart of the backline, with Bremer unavailable until the end of the season, and Danilo failing to convince his new manager thus far.

Moreover, Nicolo Savano and Jonas Rouhi could complete the backline, especially if Motta decides to entrust Andrea Cambiaso in a more advanced role on the pitch.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram should maintain their spots for the second match in a row. The duo remained at Continassa during the international break, which could give them an advantage over Nicolo Fagioli.

And with Koopmeiners out with a fractured rib, Kenan Yildiz will return to operate in a more central role. The Turkish will play as an attacking midfielder behind Dusan Vlahovic who remains the solitary option for the striker’s role.

As we mentioned above, Cambiaso could start as a right winger due to the absences of Gonzalez and Conceicao. For his part, Timothy Weah will return to the squad, but might not be fit enough to start. Samuel Mbangula should get the nod on the left.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Rouhi; Locatelli, Thuram; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic