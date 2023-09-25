Last weekend, Max Allegri maintained the same starting formation for two matches in a row for the first time since returning to the club in 2021.

Nevertheless, the results were vastly disappointing, with his men suffering an embarrassing 2-4 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo.

The Old Lady will now host Lecce at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night in the first Serie A midweek round of the season.

So with only three days separating the two fixtures, the manager will certainly ring some changes to the formation that took the field at the Mapei Stadium.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the probable Juventus formation for Tuesday includes six changes.

First, we begin with Wojciech Szczesny who will leave his post for Mattia Perin. The Pole had a horrendous outing against Sassuolo. Nevertheless, this could be a mere rotation decision rather than a punishment.

In defense, Federico Gatti will maintain his spot despite enduring a nightmarish evening at the Mapei.

Juventus captain Danilo should also start, while his compatriot Gleison Bremer gets some rest. This would allow Daniele Rugani to make his first start of the season.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot should maintain their spots, but Nicolo Fagioli will regain his starting berth at the expense of Fabio Miretti.

On the wings, the source tips Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso to make their way back to the starting lineup, with Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic dropped.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik could make his first start of the season as Allegri opts to rest Federico Chiesa. He would start alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; Weah, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Milik, Vlahovic