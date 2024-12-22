Juventus will reportedly adopt a more attacking starting lineup when they clash heads with Monza this evening.

The Bianconeri will be looking to build on their 4-0 victory over Cagliari in the Coppa Italia to break their winless streak in Serie A at the expense of Alessandro Nesta’s struggling band.

Moreover, it appears that the manager has been convinced by the experimental lineup he deployed in midweek that he’s looking to field a similar one at the U-Power Stadium. In other words, Motta will maintain the 4-2-3-1 formation, but will unleash an additional attacking player.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Teun Koopmeiners will play in a deeper role, starting alongside Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot, thus dropping Khephren Thuram to the bench.

This will allow Nicolas Gonzalez to return to the starting formation for the first time in over two months. The pink newspaper expects the Argentine to occupy the attacking midfielder slot behind Dusan Vlahovic, while Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao maintain their usual roles on the wings. We can expect the trio behind the striker to constantly interchange positions.

For his part, the extremely versatile Weston McKennie will be set to start at left-back, as Danilo’s availability remains unclear after suffering a sprain in recent days, while Andrea Cambiaso has only just returned to the squad following a two-week absence.

Nicolo Savona, Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti will constitute the rest of the starting lineup, while Michele Di Gregorio (60%) is the slight favorite to start between the sticks ahead of Mattia Perin (40%).

For their part, Sky Sport Italia are also reporting the same lineup, so barring any late twists, we can expect the aforementioned names to start this evening in Monza

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio (Perin); Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, McKennie; Locatelli, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, Gonzalez, Yildiz; Vlahovic.