Following their midweek defeat in Parma, Juventus cannot afford to drop any more points if they wish to finish in the Top 4, especially not against rock-bottom Monza.

The Bianconeri will host Alessandro Nesta’s doomed band at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. The contest kicks off at 18:00 CET.

After tasting his first defeat in the black-and-white dugout, Igor Tudor will be determined to bounce back immediately, so he’s expected to make a few tweaks to the starting lineup, with some being compulsory and others voluntary.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Croatian boss will maintain his 3-4-2-1 tactical shape, with Michele Di Gregorio starting between the posts as usual.

Federico Gatti remains unavailable due to injury, and the same goes for Gleison Bremer who has been out since October. Hence, the backline will pick itself, with Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly starting once more, even though the latter emerged as one of the main culprits in Wednesday’s defeat.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will retain their places, with Douglas Luiz starting on the bench.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso are the favourites to start on the wings once more, while Nicolas Gonzalez should link up with Kenan Yildiz in the attacking-midfielder roles, as Teun Koopmeiners has failed to recover from his injury.

Dusan Vlahovic has also been ruled out after picking up a knock at the Ennio Tardini, so Randal Kolo Muani is assured of a starting spot upfront.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reportedly the same lineup, but leaves a 40% chance for Timothy Weah to usurp Cambiaso on the left wing, and the same percentage for Francisco Conceicao to get the nod over Gonzalez.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso (Weah); Gonzalez (Conceicao), Yildiz; Kolo Muani.