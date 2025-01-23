Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani could make his debut from the first minute against Napoli when the two rivals clash heads on Saturday.

The Partenopei will host Thiago Motta’s men at the Stadio Maradona in what will be the headliner of the Serie A weekend.

So how will the Bianconeri line up up against Antonio Conte’s host?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s early predictions, Juventus will maintain the same backline from Tuesday’s Champions League stalemate against Club Brugge. In other words, Nicolo Savona, Federico Gatti, Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso will start in front of Michele Di Gregorio, thus leaving Weston McKennie and new signing Alberto Costa on the bench.

In the middle of the park, Teun Koopmeiners will link with Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram who is tipped to return to the lineup after being dropped in favour of Douglas Luiz in midweek. Nicolo Fagioli remains the odd man out in Juve’s midfield department.

On the wings, the pink newspaper expects Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz to regain their usual starting berths after coming off the bench in Europe. Neither man was in his best shape in recent days after dealing with physical issues, but they should both be ready and raring to go this weekend.

Nevertheless, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Samuel Mbangula get the nod once again, especially after being the only member of the attacking bunch to get the thumbs-up from Motta.

Nevertheless, the most interesting choice is reserved for the striker role, with the source expecting Kolo Muani to make his debut for Juventus as a starter at the expense of Nico Gonzalez and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Frenchman has finally completed his transfer to the Bianconeri after having to wait for an entire week for Paris Saint-Germain to resolve the issue related to their list of loaned-out players