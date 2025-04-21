Juventus will be eager to retain their fourth place this evening, so beating Parma at the Ennio Tardini is a must.

While the Bianconeri would hardly shed a tear for Inter, the Nerazzurri’s defeat at the Renato Dall’Ara didn’t exactly play in their favour, as it allowed Bologna to climb back to fourth place, at least temporarily.

Moreover, Milan couldn’t halt Atalanta’s charge towards a Champions League spot, so the Orobici consolidated their third place in the table with a win at San Siro.

Therefore, Igor Tudor has no room for error on Monday. So how does he plan to field his men against the dangerous Crociati?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Croatian will maintain his favourite 3-4-2-1 system despite the absence of the injured Teun Koopmeiners.

Dusan Vlahovic will once again spearhead the Bianconeri’s charge, while Randal Kolo Muani could be set to make his first start under Tudor.

The pink newspaper identifies the Frenchman as the favourite (55%) to get the nod, but leaves a 30% chance for Francisco Conceicao and 15% for Kenan Yildiz to start. The Turkish teenager suffered a knock in training earlier this week and many feared he would miss the trip, but he eventually earned a call-up.

Nicolas Gonzalez looks certain of a starting spot behind Vlahovic, while Weston McKennie could be shifted to the right wingback role.

Andrea Cambiaso (60%) is expected to return to the starting lineup, but Timothy Weah (40%) is pushing for a place on the left-hand side.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will link up once more in midfield, while the backline picks itself in the absence of Federico Gatti, as Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly are tipped to start once more in front of Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso (Weah); Gonzalez, Kolo Muani (Conceicao/Yildiz); Vlahovic