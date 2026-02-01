Following the midweek rotation, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti is expected to unleash his strongest available lineup against Parma on Sunday.

The Serie A contest will take place at the Ennio Tardini Stadium. It kicks off at 20:45 CET.

In their last league outing, the Bianconeri earned a delightful 3-0 victory over their rivals Napoli, but produced a feeble showing on Wednesday in Monaco, settling for a goalless draw on the final day of the Champions League group stage.

How Juventus will line up against Parma

With Juventus already qualified for the play-off stage, Spalletti took the opportunity to rest some of his regular starters, mainly Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, Jonathan David and Michele Di Gregorio.

Naturally, the manager is now expected to select a comprehensively stronger starting lineup in Parma.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Di Gregorio will return to goal, playing behind a backline consisting of the omnipresent Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, and Cambiaso.

In the middle of the park, Teun Koopmeiners will be dropped in favour of Locatelli. The Juventus captain will resume his partnership with Thuram.

Manuel Locatelli (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Weston McKennie will operate as an attacking midfielder in the 4-2-3-1 formation, but he could also occupy other roles during the course of the match, at least if Spalletti decides to alter his system.

Yildiz will be unleashed on the left wing, while Francisco Conceicao will maintain his role on the opposite flank.

Finally, the in-form Jonathan David will reclaim his starting berth at the expense of Lois Openda, who failed to make the most out of his midweek opportunity.

Federico Gatti vying for a spot with Bremer

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same lineup, but leaves a 45% chance for Federico Gatti to replace Bremer at the heart of the backline.

The Brazilian admitted he could do with some rest following the Monaco draw, while the Italian defender has yet to start a match since his return from injury.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer (Gatti), Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David