On Tuesday, Juventus will be looking to prolong their Club World Cup adventure by beating Real Madrid in Miami.

Needless to say, this won’t be an easy task against arguably the most star-studded squad in the world, especially with Kylian Mbappe tipped to make his return to action.

Moreover, the Serie A giants looked worryingly fragile at the back in their 2-5 defeat to Manchester City in their last group-stage outing.

Nevertheless, Igor Tudor will now resort to his best available lineup after making a host of changes last time out.

How Juventus will line up against Real Madrid

The Croatian manager will maintain his 3-4-2-1 formation, with Michele Di Gregorio starting in goal. Despite their woeful showings against Man City, Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly will be confirmed amidst the lack of options, explains Tuttosport.

However, Tudor will have a selection headache to resolve following Nicolo Savona’s injury. The young defender could be out for two months after succumbing to injury in Orlando. The manager will decide between Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti, while the latter is considered the favourite.

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram will reclaim his spot alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli, thus dropping Weston McKennie to the bench.

Alberto Costa should maintain his starting berth on the right flank, while Andrea Cambiaso returns to the lineup, taking over from Filip Kostic.

Conceicao or Teun Koopmeiners?

In the attacking trident, Randal Kolo Muani and Kenan Yildiz will certainly regain their usual spots at the expense of Dusan Vlahovic and Nico Gonzalez.

However, it remains to be seen if Francisco Conceicao will be ready to start after recovering from a slight knock. If deemed unfit, Teun Koopmeiners will get the nod.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti (Rugani), Kelly; Costa, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao (Koopmeiners), Yildiz; Kolo Muani