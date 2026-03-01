On Sunday evening, Roma and Juventus will lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico in one of the most important fixtures in both clubs’ campaigns.

The two clubs are considered the two main protagonists in the battle for the all-important fourth place, even though Como overtook the Bianconeri following their win over Lecce on Saturday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men had reached the Champions League zone on the back of an impressive January run, but they only managed to collect a single point in their last three Serie A fixtures. Therefore, the Giallorossi retook the 4th place, and opened up a four-point gap with their Northern rivals.

Expected Juventus lineup against Roma

Following their epic effort in their 120-minute battle against Galatasaray, Juventus could be physically and mentally drained.

Nevertheless, Spalletti doesn’t have much room to manoeuvre, so he’ll likely stick with a similar starting lineup.

Gleison Bremer and Lautaro Martinez (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

But according to Sky Sport Italia, the Juventus boss will at least be able to rely on Gleison Bremer once more after recovering from a slight muscle problem.

The Brazilian defender should join Pierre Kalulu, who returns after serving a one-match ban against Como, Lloyd Kelly, and Andrea Cambiaso at the back, while Mattia Perin is tipped to start again at the expense of Michele Di Gregorio.

Teun Koopmeiners to replace Manuel Locatelli

In the middle of the park, Juventus will have to do without their captain, Manuel Locatelli, who collected his fifth yellow card of the season against Como. Teun Koopmeiners should replace him in the double pivot, linking up with Khephren Thuram.

The ever-present Weston McKennie will operate as an attacking midfielder, filling in between Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz.

Finally, Jonathan David should lead the line once more, keeping Lois Openda and Jeremie Boga on the bench.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same lineup, but leaves a 30% chance for De Gregorio to regain his starting berth, and 20% for Federico Gatti to replace Bremer.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David