This evening, Juventus will host Roma at the Allianz Stadium in the hopes of securing their third win of the season and reclaim their spot on top of the Serie A table.

The management pulled off a sensational transfer campaign according to most fans and observers, so the supporters are eagerly waiting to see their new stars in action.

However, they might have to be a bit more patient, as Thiago Motta could opt to maintain the same lineup from the previous encounter in Verona.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Italo-Brazilian manager will once again opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kenan Yildiz supporting Dusan Vlahovic.

Andrea Cambiaso will act as a fill-in right winger once more, with the young Samuel Mbangula maintaining his spot on the left.

Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Fagioli will operate in the double pivot, while Nicolo Savona joins Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti and Juan Cabal at the back.

For their part, La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same expected lineup, but leaves a 40% chance for three new signings to start the match.

The first is Douglas Luiz who is still seeking his full debut. He will be hoping to overtake Fagioli on the ballot.

The same goes for Nico Gonzalez who is pushing for a starting role at the expense of Mbangula, while Pierre Kalulu could get the not instead of Savona at right-back.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona (Kalulu), Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli, Fagioli (Douglas Luiz); Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula (Gonzalez); Vlahovic.