On the final day of the Serie A season, Torino will host Juventus in the second edition of the Derby della Mole.

While the reverse fixture at the Allianz Stadium ended goalless, the Bianconeri must beat their crosstown rivals to preserve their slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League, which obviously hinges on other results.

Unfortunately for Luciano Spalletti, he will have to negotiate this crucial fixture without several key players, especially the injured Kenan Yildiz and suspended Gleison Bremer.

How will Juventus line up against Torino?

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus will start with a 3-4-2-1 formation once more, but this time, Mattia Perin will replace Michele Di Gregorio, who has been unconvincing this season.

Federico Gatti will fill in for Bremer at the heart of the backline, with Pierre Kalulu to his right and Lloyd Kelly to his left.

In the middle of the park, the source expects Teun Koopmeiners to combine with Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli, as Khephren Thuram remains far from his best physical condition. The Frenchman is expected to start on the bench.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso should occupy the wing-back slots, while Jeremie Boga replaces Yildiz in the attacking trident, combining forces with Chico Conceicao and Dusan Vlahovic.

The doubts in the Juventus lineup

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting a similar lineup but with a few tweaks. First of all, the pink newspaper backs Di Gregorio to maintain his starting role at Perin’s expense.

Moreover, the source believes Emil Holm (60%) is the favourite to start ahead of Koopmeiners (25%), and even leaves a meagre chance for Thuram (15%) to get the nod.

If the Swedish international wins the ballot, he would play as a right wing-back, with McKennie moved back to his original role in the middle of the park.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Perin (Di Gregorio); Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Koopmeiners (Holm), Cambiaso; Conceicao, Boga; Vlahovic.