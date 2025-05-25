On Sunday, Juventus will end their Serie A campaign with a meeting against Venezia at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium.

The Bianconeri must beat their visitors to maintain their valuable fourth place in the table ahead of their chasers Roma and Lazio, while the Venetians will be desperate for a result that keeps their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Unfortunately for Igor Tudor, he will be forced to adopt a makeshift lineup, as several of his players are either absent or not fully fit, especially in defence.

Igor Tudor forced to improvise against Venezia

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Arkadiusz Milik finished the season without earning a single call-up due to a knee injury, while Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal have been on the sidelines with torn ACLs since October and November respectively. Pierra Kalulu’s campaign ended prematurely due to a suspension.

On the other hand, Teun Koopmeins, Renato Veiga, Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie have been called up despite not being at their best.

So according to Sky Sport Italia, Tudor will maintain his 3-4-2-1 system, but will deploy an emergency backline, with Alberto Costa and Nicolo Savona joining Lloyd Kelly in the three-man defence.

How Juventus will line up against Venezia

Khephren Thuram returns from suspension to rejoin Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot, while Nicolas Gonzalez and Andrea Cambiaso should start as wingbacks ahead of Timothy Weah.

After impressing Tudor as of late, Francisco Conceicao will earn another starting berth as an attacking midfielder alongside Kenan Yildiz, while the source tips Randal Kolo Muani to lead the attack once more, with Dusan Vlahovic starting on the bench, despite scoring against Udinese last weekend.

Juventus Probable lineup (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Costa, Kelly, Savona; Gonzalez, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Kolo Muani