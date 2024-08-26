While the transfer market is in full motion at the moment, Juventus must shift their focus to the pitch once again, as they have an interesting test ahead.

Fresh from their stunning 3-0 win over Napoli last weekend, Hellas Verona will host Thiago Motta’s men at the Stadio Bentegodi this evening in the closing curtain of Serie A round 2.

The Turin-based giants also found joy in the opening fixture, beating Como in the same result.

Therefore, Motta will be looking to confirm his team’s positive start by winning on the road at the first time of asking.

So how will the Italo-Brazilian line up his men?

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Juventus manager will once again opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kenan Yildiz starting behind Dusan Vlahovic.

With Timothy Weah out with an injury, Andrea Cambiaso will play in a more advanced role as a right winger, similar to the second half against Como. Samuel Mbangula will start on the left following his marvelous debut.

In the middle of the park, Douglas Luiz will make his full debut alongside Manuel Locatelli, as Khephren Thuram sustained a knock last week.

Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti will preserve their roles in front of Michele De Gregorio, with Juan Cabal starting at left-back. Nicolo Savona will reportedly get the nod at right-back.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same lineup, but gives Danilo a 40% chance to start instead of Savona who remains the favorite (60%).

The Brazilian has overcome an injury scare to earn a call-up, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be fit enough to challenge for a starting role.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona (Danilo), Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic