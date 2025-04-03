New Juventus manager Igor Tudor is unlikely to implement too many changes to his starting lineup for Sunday’s big showdown against Roma.

The Croatian, who replaced Thiago Motta at the helm, enjoyed a winning debut last Saturday at the expense of Genoa, with Kenan Yildiz’s fabulous strike proving to be the solitary difference between the two sides on the night.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri looked composed at the back and dominant in the middle of the park. Therefore, the manager will be looking to confirm the bulk of his starting lineup, reveals IlBianconero.

Nevertheless, the source is expecting a couple of changes, one of them being mandatory, and the other voluntary.

With Federico Gatti ruled out with a fracture, Tudor’s backline picks itself. Hence, Pierre Kalulu will start in the three-man backline alongside Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly, while Michele Di Gregorio maintains his place between the sticks.

Andrea Cambiaso could return from injury, but he won’t be fit enough to start. Hence, Nico Gonzalez and Weston McKennie should maintain their spots on the wings, keeping Timothy Weah on the bench.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will preserve their spots in the double pivot.

However, Teun Koopmeiners could be dropped after another underwhelming outing. The Dutchman is expected to be replaced either by Randal Kolo Muani or Francisco Conceicao.

These two players will be vying for a spot on the right side of the attacking trident, while Yildiz starts again as an attacking midfielder who tends to drift to the left, with Dusan Vlahovic leading the line once more. Despite failing to score last time out, Tudor still has great faith in the Serbian bomber.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; Nico Gonzalez, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Kolo Muani/Conceicao; Yildiz; Vlahovic