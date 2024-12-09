Juventus is expected to sign a defender during the January transfer window to address the absence of Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer, who are sidelined for the rest of the campaign. This search for defensive reinforcement is reminiscent of how one might compile a list of all online bookmakers in the US to find the best options available.

The January transfer window is a crucial opportunity for clubs to reinforce their squads, especially after losing key players mid-season, to remain competitive in the second half of the campaign.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent this season. Interestingly, despite losing two important defenders, their backline has remained solid. Juve has managed to keep clean sheets in several matches, which suggests they may not urgently need a new centre-back.

However, for the sake of squad depth, signing at least one defender would be prudent. That said, Juve’s bigger issues lie elsewhere—specifically in midfield and attack.

If they had been more clinical in front of goal, Juve would likely be in a stronger position in both the league and Champions League standings.

The team’s lack of goals has been the primary reason for their struggles across competitions. Despite this, the club appears more focused on bolstering their defence rather than addressing their offensive shortcomings.

Juventus needs a new striker

Juve has relied heavily on Dusan Vlahovic, with the club asserting that it is waiting for Arkadiusz Milik to return and take on the role of backup striker.

However, this approach could prove risky. Vlahovic has already demonstrated that he struggles to fit into Thiago Motta’s system. While the Serbian is undoubtedly a talented striker, he is not a Joshua Zirkzee-type player and has yet to help Motta fully implement his preferred attacking style.

There is no guarantee that this will improve even when Milik regains fitness and becomes available. Relying on the Polish striker to resolve the team’s attacking issues may not be a reliable solution.

In the upcoming transfer window, Juve will have a valuable opportunity to reinforce their attack by signing a new striker, and they must capitalise on it.

The club needs to learn from the struggles of the first half of the season; its current strikers cannot deliver the success Juventus demands.

Does the midfield need any additions?

Juventus made significant changes to their midfield during the off-season, and this area was expected to be one of their strengths this term. However, the midfield has underperformed so far, and the club may need to address this issue.

Motta has worked with several players over the past two seasons at Bologna, and bringing in one of them could ease his transition in Turin.

If any of those players become available in the January transfer window, Juve should seriously consider signing them to inject new energy into the squad.

Adding a midfielder familiar with Motta’s system could accelerate the adaptation process for the rest of the team, helping them grasp the manager’s tactical approach more effectively.