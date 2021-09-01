Juventus’ problems make Inter favourites to win Serie A claims former coach

Former coach of Inter Milan, Andrea Stramaccioni claims that the problems at Juventus make Inter Milan favourites to win Serie A again.

Inter won the title last season, a success that ended Juventus’ dominance of the competition after they had won it in the nine previous seasons.

The Nerazzurri have lost their title-winning manager, Antonio Conte, and their top scorer, Romelu Lukaku.

Achraf Hakimi has also left them and these departures make them a weakened team from the previous campaign.

It should have made it easier for Juventus to become the top club in Italy again, but they also have their own problems.

They have just one point from their opening two league matches of this season and struggled in their 1-0 loss to Empoli the last time out.

On top of that, they have lost their top scorer from the previous three campaigns, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Stramaccioni says their struggles are good news to their rival, Inter Milan.

He told La Gazzetta delo Sport as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Inter favored for the Scudetto? Given the problems of Juventus, I would say absolutely yes. I think she is the most accredited and perhaps still the most hungry to defend the Italian flag tooth and nail “.