Juventus delivered a composed and professional performance as they secured a 2 to 0 victory over Udinese in the Coppa Italia, a result that demonstrated their growing confidence and discipline under Luciano Spalletti. The match unfolded exactly as the Bianconeri would have hoped, with the team showing control and assurance from the first whistle. Their approach reflected a clear intention to progress far in a competition that they are fully capable of winning this season.

Juventus display control in the first half

The Bianconeri made a strong start, moving the ball with composure and confidence while preventing Udinese from growing into the game. Aware of the threat Udinese posed on the counter, Juventus maintained a measured structure and denied the visitors meaningful possession. Their passing sequences were sharp and purposeful, forcing Udinese’s players to chase constantly without gaining control.

That control soon produced the breakthrough, with Jonathan David opening the scoring after stepping in for the injured Dusan Vlahovic. The Canadian later found the net again, only for the effort to be ruled out following a VAR intervention. Nevertheless, Juventus continued to dominate with their patterns of play.

Second-half assurance and a clean sheet secured

After the interval, Juventus resumed with the same intensity and precision. Their sustained pressure led to a second goal, this time from the penalty spot, calmly converted by Manuel Locatelli. By this stage, the team had shown that they could control the rhythm of the match while remaining defensively secure.

A third goal arrived through Lois Openda, although it was ruled out for offside in the buildup. Even so, Juventus preserved their clean sheet and demonstrated their capacity to manage matches effectively. The performance was a clear indication of a side growing in maturity and confidence in their pursuit of domestic silverware.