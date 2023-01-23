Juventus promote Francesco Calvo to Chief Football Officer role

Since the announcement of Andrea Agnelli’s resignation on November 28, Juventus has been a club in turmoil. The members of the old board have all vacated their posts amidst ongoing legal and financial crisis, paving the way for new president Gianluca Ferrero to take over a club in shambles.

The changes in the upper-management continue, with Francesco Calvo earning a promotion in the process.

According to the club’s official website, the 44-year-old has been appointed as the new Chief Football Officer.

Calvo had a first stint with the Bianconeri between 2011 and 2014, serving as a commercial director and subsequently Chief Revenue Officer. Following a disagreement with Agnelli, he left the club and held posts at Barcelona and then Roma.

Nonetheless, he made his return to Juventus in 2022, as Chief of Staff, reporting to former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

Following his promotion to Chief Football Officer role, Calvo will now be reporting to the club’s newly-appointed CEO Maurizio Scanavino,

However, the announcement adds that several officials will now be reporting to Calvo, including sporting director Federico Cherubini (although the latter has received a 16-month ban from all football activities).

Here is the statement posted by the club’s official website: