Paolo Montero has been promoted from the Juventus U19 team to become the newest manager of the Next Gen team.

He took charge of the Juventus team for their final two league games of last season after Max Allegri was sacked before the term ended.

Juve did not lose either fixture, and Montero seemed to impress the Bianconeri with the team’s performance.

He has also excelled with the club’s U19 side, leading to his promotion to their B team, as reported by Calciomercato.

The Next Gen side competed in Serie C and came very close to gaining promotion to Serie B last season before falling short in the playoffs.

Juve invests significantly in its B team, which has provided the senior side with several talented players.

Montero will become its latest manager, eager to help them take the next step, aiming for promotion to Serie B.

Juve FC Says

Montero played for us and has managed our senior team on an interim basis, so he deserves the new role.

This is probably preparing him to become the manager of our senior team some time in the future, and it will be great to see how he performs.