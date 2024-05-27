Juventus have reportedly offered Arkadiusz Milik in exchange for the services of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old has emerged as the Old Lady’s ultimate transfer target to bolster the backline following his exploits at Bologna this season.

Thiago Motta transformed the Italian from a left-back into a ball-playing central defender, and would be keen to reunite with him in Turin.

As we all know by now, the 41-year-old will be imminently appointed as the new Juventus manager after leaving Bologna.

Moreover, the Rossoblu’s general director Gianluca Sartori was present at the Allianz Stadium last Saturday, suggesting ongoing negotiations between Juventus and Bologna.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus have proposed a swap deal involving Milik and Calafiori.

The Bianconeri are looking to revamp their squad this summer, but have limited resources. Thus, player exchange would help them lower the cost.

Moreover, Bologna could use a new striker, especially if they end up losing the services of Joshua Zirkzee who has several suitors in Europe, including Arsenal, Inter and even Juventus.

Nevertheless, Milik’s wages constitute a hurdle for the Emilian club. The Polish striker currently earns 3.5 million euros as a net salary per year, a figure that Bologna cannot afford.

Therefore, this swap deal could only see the light through an initial loan, with Juventus covering part of the 30-year-old’s wages.

The former Napoli striker contributed with eight goals between Serie A and the Coppa Italia this season. His contract with the Bianconeri is valid until 2026.