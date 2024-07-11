Juventus is interested in a move for AS Roma’s Stephan El Shaarawy and is willing to offer Filip Kostic in exchange for the Italy international.

This has been an interesting summer transfer window for Juventus, with the Bianconeri already making some impressive signings.

They want to sign other players on the market, one of whom plays for AS Roma.

Roma has shown interest in Federico Chiesa during this transfer window, but they have been offered a chance to sign another Juve winger.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri have offered Kostic to Roma as they want to sign El Shaarawy.

Juve considers El Shaarawy an ideal backup to Kenan Yildiz, who has been one of their best youngsters in recent months.

The Turkish international will play an important role for Juve starting next season, and El Shaarawy is considered a good alternative to him.

Juve hopes Roma accepts Kostic as part of their offer, but the Rome club has not yet responded to Juve’s proposal.

Juve FC Says

El Shaarawy is a surprise target for us, but he is a very experienced player who might do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.