The official Juventus website has released a statement providing updates on the condition of club captain Danilo.
The 32-year-old sustained an ankle knock during yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona.
Nevertheless, he was forced to remain on the pitch as Max Allegri had run out of substitutions at that point.
Upon the club’s return to Turin, the Brazilian underwent medical tests on Sunday morning to reveal the extent of his injury.
Luckily, the results ruled out ligament damage or fractures. However, the player’s condition will be monitored on a weekly basis.
“Following the injury sustained against Hellas Verona on Saturday, February 17, Danilo underwent medical tests at J|Medical on Sunday morning,” reads the official note.
“The tests ruled out ligament damage and any fractures to his left ankle, and the player has begun the rehabilitation process. He will continue to be evaluated day by day.”
Nevertheless, the skipper will likely have to skip the club’s next encounter against Frosinone on Sunday.
IlBianconero estimates that Danilo will be out of action between 10 to 15 days.
So while Allegri will be relieved to know that his key defender avoided a serious injury, he’ll still have to forge a solution in the coming weeks, knowing that his team has been leaking goals recently while the likes of Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani haven’t truly impressed.
This season, Danilo has made 20 appearances across all competitions, contributing with a goal and three assists.
No Comments