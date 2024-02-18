The official Juventus website has released a statement providing updates on the condition of club captain Danilo.

The 32-year-old sustained an ankle knock during yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona.

Nevertheless, he was forced to remain on the pitch as Max Allegri had run out of substitutions at that point.

Upon the club’s return to Turin, the Brazilian underwent medical tests on Sunday morning to reveal the extent of his injury.

Luckily, the results ruled out ligament damage or fractures. However, the player’s condition will be monitored on a weekly basis.

“Following the injury sustained against Hellas Verona on Saturday, February 17, Danilo underwent medical tests at J|Medical on Sunday morning,” reads the official note.