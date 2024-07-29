Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti has recently sustained a knock that will rule him out of action for the coming weeks.

The midfielder was part of Thiago Motta’s pre-season camp in Germany last week. The squad underwent intense training at the Adidas headquarters and also took part in a friendly test against Nuremberg which ended in a 0-3 defeat.

While it remains unclear when exactly the player suffered the injury, he likely returned to Italy while carrying the knock.

So upon the squad’s return to Turin, Miretti headed to the J|Medical Centre to undergo the necessary tests and unveil the extent of the injury.

The results detected a compound fracture of the third cuneiform, so the player will have to carry next tests in 15 days.

“Following a contusive trauma to his right foot, Fabio Miretti underwent instrumental tests this morning – July 29 – at J|Medical which revealed a compound fracture of the third cuneiform.” reads the official note published on the Juventus website.

“The player will undergo new tests in 15 days.”

Moreover, IlBianconero believes the young player will be out of action for at least a month. Therefore, he will likely skip the first two matchdays of the Serie A campaign.

The source thus expects Miretti to make his return in the third round of the season, or even after the September international break.

This is an untimely blow for the youngster who was showing promising signs during pre-season.