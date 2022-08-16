Juventus provide official updates on Di Maria’s condition

On Monday evening, Angel Di Maria was enjoying a perfect start to life at Juventus. The Argentine scored the club’s first goal of the season when he broke the deadlock against Sassuolo.

The winger also provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic on the third goal, and was displaying his wide array of flicks and tricks much to the delight of the Allianz Stadium.

However, ecstasy soon turned into concern when the new signing left the pitch after sustaining an injury in the middle of the second period.

On Tuesday morning, the former Paris Saint Germain player underwent tests at the J-Medical centre in order to reveal the extent of the knock.

The official Juventus website has now revealed that Di Maria has sustained a low-grade lesion in the adductor which will keep him out for ten days at the very least.

The club’s statement explains that the player’s condition will be re-evaluated in 10 days. Therefore, the winger is definitely out of the Old Lady’s upcoming match against Sampdoria next Monday. He’s also likely to miss the big clash against Roma on Matchday Three.

Here is the full statement released by the club: