Juventus have released an official statement confirming Nicolo Savona has suffered a muscle overstretch which will keep him out of action.

The 21-year-old has been unlucky with injuries as of late. He recently missed a few games due to a groin issue before making a relatively swift return to action.

The right-back was expected to join his teammates on the weekend’s trip to Sardinia, but ended up suffering a setback in the final training session on Saturday. Therefore, the player was left behind in Turin while Thiago Motta travelled with his main host to Cagliari and managed to return with three points in the bag thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s solitary strike.

On Monday, Savona reported to the J|Medical Centre for the necessary medical procedures, and the tests confirmed he suffered a muscle injury.