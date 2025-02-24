Juventus have released an official statement confirming Nicolo Savona has suffered a muscle overstretch which will keep him out of action.
The 21-year-old has been unlucky with injuries as of late. He recently missed a few games due to a groin issue before making a relatively swift return to action.
The right-back was expected to join his teammates on the weekend’s trip to Sardinia, but ended up suffering a setback in the final training session on Saturday. Therefore, the player was left behind in Turin while Thiago Motta travelled with his main host to Cagliari and managed to return with three points in the bag thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s solitary strike.
On Monday, Savona reported to the J|Medical Centre for the necessary medical procedures, and the tests confirmed he suffered a muscle injury.
“Nicolo Savona, who did not take part in the away match against Cagliari due to muscle discomfort in his right thigh, underwent diagnostic tests at the J|Medical this morning,” reads the note published by Juventus on their official website.
“The examinations showed an elongation of the femoral biceps of the right thigh.”
While the official note didn’t provide a timetable for the player’s recovery, IlBianconero believes this condition should keep the player out of action for around two weeks. Hence, he should make his return to the fold at some point in mid-March.
The source thus rules Savona out of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia quarter-final contest against Empoli, as well as next weekend’s Serie A fixture against Hellas Verona. Both matches will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
Moreover, the report believes the young Italian will be doubtful for the big clash against Atalanta on March 9th.
It remains to be seen if the club will provide updates on Douglas Luiz and Andrea Cambiaso as well. Both players left Sunday’s contest while carrying knocks.
