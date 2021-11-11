Chiellini
Club News

Juventus provide updates on Kean, De Sciglio and Chiellini

November 11, 2021 - 11:15 pm

After sustaining a knock ahead of Juve’s clash against Fiorentina, Giorgio Chiellini was replaced by Daniele Rugani.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri captain still responded to the national team’s call, joining Italy’s squad ahead of the decisive encounter against Switzerland.

However, the aging defender was deemed unfit to play, and had to leave the training camp, heading back to Turin.

According to the club’s official website, Chiellini underwent diagnosis on Thursday morning at the J-Medical center.

The results showed inflammation of the muscle tendon junction of the left Achilles tendon, and his condition will have to be monitored in the next few days.

Thus, this could be considered a positive update, as the inflammation usually requires few weeks of rest if not less.

On the other hand, Moise Kean successfully completed the entire training session with the rest of his teammates who remained at the club during the international break.

Therefore, we can expect to see the young striker making his return to the pitch in the upcoming matches.

However, Mattia De Sciglio remains a little behind in his own recovery process. The official report states that the 29-year-old continued his own physiotherapy program. meaning that he’s still unable to train with the rest of the squad.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Morata

Unwanted in Madrid – Morata’s future is getting bleaker

November 11, 2021
Bonucci

Bonucci clarifies his absence from last week’s clash against Fiorentina

November 11, 2021
ronaldo

Rummenigge shares his thoughts on Ronaldo’s exit, Bonucci and Chiellini

November 11, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.