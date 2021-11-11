Juventus provide updates on Kean, De Sciglio and Chiellini

After sustaining a knock ahead of Juve’s clash against Fiorentina, Giorgio Chiellini was replaced by Daniele Rugani.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri captain still responded to the national team’s call, joining Italy’s squad ahead of the decisive encounter against Switzerland.

However, the aging defender was deemed unfit to play, and had to leave the training camp, heading back to Turin.

According to the club’s official website, Chiellini underwent diagnosis on Thursday morning at the J-Medical center.

The results showed inflammation of the muscle tendon junction of the left Achilles tendon, and his condition will have to be monitored in the next few days.

Thus, this could be considered a positive update, as the inflammation usually requires few weeks of rest if not less.

On the other hand, Moise Kean successfully completed the entire training session with the rest of his teammates who remained at the club during the international break.

Therefore, we can expect to see the young striker making his return to the pitch in the upcoming matches.

However, Mattia De Sciglio remains a little behind in his own recovery process. The official report states that the 29-year-old continued his own physiotherapy program. meaning that he’s still unable to train with the rest of the squad.