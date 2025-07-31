Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are still trying to untie all the knots in the negotiations for Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman spent the last six months on loan in Turin, but has now returned to the French capital while waiting for an agreement between the two clubs.

The Bianconeri have identified the 26-year-old as their primary target to bolster the offensive line after signing Jonathan David on a free transfer.

Juventus keen to secure a deal with PSG for Kolo Muani

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Kolo Muani remains in constant contact with Juventus players who are eager to have him among them once more.

As for PSG, they have set their price tag at €50 million, as they don’t intend to register a capital loss by selling him for a lower figure. The European champions have bought the striker for a whopping €90 million from Eintracht Frankfurt less than two years ago.

In the meantime, Juventus are hoping to defer the costs of the operation for the following campaign by trying to sign the player on an initial loan deal for €10 million, with an option to buy for €40-45 million.

However, PSG insist on adding an obligation to buy, so the two parties are now working on finding a solution for this particular conundrum.

The two proposed conditions

As the source explains, the deal will likely include an option to buy that would transform into an obligation under certain conditions. Nevertheless, agreeing on these conditions remains a daunting task on its own.

The Turin-based newspaper believes that the two clubs could decide to add two conditions that would trigger the obligation to buy: The first would be Juve’s qualification for the Champions League, and the second is related to the player’s stats, hinging on the number of appearances or goals.

In this case, both conditions must be fulfilled to trigger the obligation.