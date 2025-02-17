Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly struck an accord to extend the loan stint of Randal Kolo Muani.

The French striker left the Ligue 1 giants after being excluded from Luis Enrique’s squad in December. He immediately became one of the most sought-after stars on the market, but it was the Bianconeri who acted swiftly and decisively, beating competition from Tottenham Hotspur and others to sign the 26-year-old on a dry loan.

The new Juventus signing didn’t waste any time, instantly cementing himself as Thiago Motta’s first-choice striker at Dusan Vlahovic’s expense thanks to his scintillating displays.

The France international bagged five goals in his first three Serie A appearances. And while he wasn’t on the scoresheet this weekend, he set up the all-important winner for Francisco Conceicao which gifted the Old Lady a valuable victory in the Derby d’Italia.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Therefore, Juventus have been rapidly convinced that Kolo Muani is one to keep beyond his current deal which will expire at the end of the season. The issue for the Serie A giants is that their original accord with PSG didn’t include an option that allows them to buy the striker. Nevertheless, several sources tipped the Bianconeri to launch talks with the Franch champions to reach a solution.

According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, the two clubs have now reached a new agreement that would allow Juventus to keep the France international for another season. This would cost the Italians around 6 million euros in loan fees.

Moreover, the transfer market insider claims Juventus would make the move permanent the following summer on a deal worth circa 45 million euros. This formula would allow the Bianconeri to postpone the amortisation cost, as they already have a host of financial burdens to settle, especially following last season’s expensive signing spree.

Hence, it remains to be seen if this story will be confirmed by other sources in the coming days.