Juventus are reportedly preparing to launch direct talks with Paris Saint-Germain to determine the future of Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old struggled to carve himself a prominent role in Luis Enrique’s plans since making the €90-million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. Despite Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid last summer, he still couldn’t find space at Le Parc des Princes.

The Spanish tactician decided to drop Kolo Muani from his plans in December, making his January exit inescapable. The Bianconeri were the first to react, with Thiago Motta convincing the striker to join his ranks. The latter signed for the Serie A giants on a six-month dry loan.

The France international enjoyed a historic start to his Italian adventure, bagging five goals in his first three appearances. However, the player hasn’t scored since, while the arrival of Igor Tudor saw Dusan Vlahovic regain his starting berth at the expense of the January signing.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Juventus are still interested in discussing the future of the versatile attacker. According to Stampa via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have planned talks with PSG, as the two clubs try to figure out what to do with the player.

As things stand, Juventus don’t have the option to buy Kolo Muani, so they would have to find a new agreement with the Ligue 1 champions if they wish to keep the player in Turin.

But as the newspaper explains, the next months could be decisive on this front, as the striker’s future will also depend on the identity of the Juventus manager for next season. While Tudor will try to earn the job permanently, the likes of Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini are being linked with the Juventus hot seat.

Interestingly, the source doesn’t rule out Kolo Muani’s return to PSG ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.