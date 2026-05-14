Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to sit at the table to negotiate a deal for Randal Kolo Muani.

The 27-year-old is currently at Tottenham Hotspur, but he’s not expected to linger in North London beyond his current loan spell.

The Frenchman will thus return to Paris in the summer, where he still has a contract valid until June 2028. However, he remains outside of Luis Enrique’s plans.

Juventus & PSG ready to restart Kolo Muani negotiations

Luckily for Kolo Muani, he still has several suitors around Europe, and chief among them is Juventus, where he had a positive loan stint between January and June 2025.

In fact, the Bianconeri were desperate to keep him on a permanent basis last summer, but couldn’t find an agreement with PSG, hence why they ended up signing Lois Openda on deadline day.

Nevertheless, Juventus reconciled with the European giants in January, when the two clubs were willing to strike an agreement, but Spurs refused to release the striker in the middle of his loan spell.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, both clubs are looking forward to reopen the dialogue, and they have agreed to meet in the coming days or weeks.

The pink newspaper expects the asking price to be around €40 million, which is dictated by the player’s book value. PSG had spent €90 million to acquire the striker’s services from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

Could Jonathan David be included in Juventus-PSG talks?

Interestingly, the source adds that the negotiations between Juventus and the Ligue 1 champions could lead to a potential swap deal.

GdS notes that PSG’s top director, Luis Campos, is a keen admirer of Jonathan David, whom he had brought to France during his tenure at LOSC Lille.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer last summer, but hasn’t been able to convince in his first season in Turin.

Nevertheless, previous reports suggested that Luciano Spalletti wouldn’t mind keeping the Canadian at his court as an extra option in attack. Hence, the club’s priority remains to offload Lois Openda, who is completely out of the manager’s plans, rather than David.

That being said, Juventus wouldn’t mind parting ways with David should they receive a decent proposal, or if it gives them an advantage in their negotiations with PSG for Kolo Muani.