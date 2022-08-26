Juventus has removed Denis Zakaria from the transfer market according to a new report.

The midfielder only joined them in the January transfer window, but they were willing to sacrifice him after struggling to sign Leandro Paredes.

They want to sell Arthur Melo or Adrien Rabiot to make room for his arrival, but those two are not getting the right attention.

The Bianconeri then made Zakaria available and reports linked him with a move to AS Roma.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri has pulled him out of the market.

They believe they can still offload Arthur and will instead continue to offer the Brazilian midfielder to other clubs.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has just joined us and he needs to be kept on at the club for at least this season.

If he cannot deliver, we can offload him before the next campaign.

However, the obvious choice of who must leave is Arthur, and we need to keep working hard to ensure we successfully offload him.

If we allow the Brazilian to stay, he will certainly break down physically for much of this campaign and that will make him useless to us.

But Zakaria has a better fitness record and he just needs time to deliver fine performances for us.