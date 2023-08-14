Juventus has decided to withdraw from the pursuit of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat as they redirect their efforts toward securing a different midfielder.

Amrabat had drawn attention from both Juventus and Manchester United during this transfer window, with both clubs considering making offers for his services before the window closes.

However, a report from Tuttojuve states that Juventus has opted to exit the race to acquire Amrabat’s signature and will now concentrate on pursuing another midfield target.

The reasons for this decision is unclear, especially given that Juventus maintains a functional business relationship with Fiorentina, which should ideally facilitate the negotiation process for such a deal.

Juve FC Says

We have to sign targets we are sure will immediately improve our options and Amrabat fits that description. We expected Cristiano Giuntoli to push to make the transfer happen.

However, there are several names on our midfield shortlist, so fans should be reassured that the club has dropped out of the running for Amrabat because they probably have a better player in mind whom they want to add to their squad to make it better.