Juventus punish trio following illegal party, they will miss Torino game

Juventus has suspended Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur after they attended an illegal party organised by the American.

McKennie arranged a private party on Wednesday and invited some of his friends and his two teammates.

Neighbours of the American noticed a party going on at his residence and called the police.

This is directly against Italian laws at the moment, which forbids individuals from holding private parties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Il Corriere dello Sport and Il Corriere della Sera via Football Italia reports that the Bianconeri has fined the players and they have also been suspended from the first-team action.

Arthur was originally expected to miss Juventus’ game against Torino this weekend through injury, but McKennie, who would have replaced the Brazilian and Dybala, who was expected to make his injury return in the game have now been suspended.

With the Bianconeri struggling to catch Inter Milan at the top of the league table, this kind of news is the last thing the club wants to hear right now.

The report goes further to say there is a possibility that they will suspend the players for even more matches, including the rescheduled game against Napoli after the derby.