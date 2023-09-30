Juventus is reportedly showing interest in securing the services of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on a loan basis with an option or obligation to buy.

Hojbjerg has been a pivotal figure for Spurs since his arrival from Southampton in 2020. He is recognised for his robust tackling ability and proficiency with the ball at his feet.

Juventus is actively seeking to bolster their midfield, given the potential departure of Paul Pogba due to a failed drug test and the uncertainty surrounding Adrien Rabiot’s future.

However, according to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham is not inclined to release Hojbjerg on a loan arrangement; they prefer a permanent transfer and are said to be seeking a fee in the vicinity of €20 million.

Juventus is hopeful that they can persuade Tottenham to reconsider their stance and agree to a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy. This would enable them to secure Hojbjerg’s services without the need for a substantial upfront payment.

Juve FC Says

The potential signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg would indeed be a positive move for Juventus. He is a high-calibre midfielder who could enhance the team’s overall strength and provide valuable depth.

Nonetheless, as often seems to be the case in modern football, the financial aspect poses a significant challenge for Juventus. Acquiring players without a substantial budget can be a complex task, especially without selling some of their existing assets, which can prove easier said than done.

The hope is that Tottenham may eventually consider and accept a loan-to-buy arrangement, which could potentially pave the way for Juventus to secure Hojbjerg’s services. Negotiating such deals can be a delicate process, but it may be the most viable option for Juventus given their financial constraints.