Juventus have made changes to its boardroom this summer to ensure that the club is guided by the most capable and strategic decision-makers moving forward.

The departure of Cristiano Giuntoli as sporting director had become unavoidable following a series of disappointing decisions made during the previous transfer window. Among these was the appointment of Thiago Motta, who failed to deliver results from the Bianconeri bench. The consequences of these missteps have underscored the importance of selecting the right personnel, not only on the pitch but also behind the scenes.

The club are currently engaged in discussions aimed at securing the services of top players. However, replacing Giuntoli remains a priority, and Juventus are expected to make an appointment in the coming weeks. There are several candidates under consideration, and the club must make a well-informed choice. With recent setbacks still fresh, there is little margin for further error in the decision-making process.

Rui Pedro Braz Linked With Role

In their search for a suitable replacement, Juventus are now considering Rui Pedro Braz for the role of sporting director. As reported by Il Bianconero, the club are in talks to bring the Benfica executive into the fold.

The report outlines that Braz spent two seasons as Technical Secretary at Benfica and brings with him a robust academic background. He holds a degree in Social Communication, a Master’s in Communication and Leadership, and an MBA in Sports Management, qualifications which reflect a comprehensive understanding of both the sporting and organisational aspects of the role.

Rui Pedro Braz (Getty Images)

Urgency in Appointing New Leadership

The need for a new sporting director is urgent, and the club appear to be moving in the right direction. Rui Pedro Braz emerges as a highly qualified candidate, combining practical experience in a top European club with advanced academic training.

Given the importance of this position to the long-term strategy of Juventus, it would be prudent to accelerate discussions and secure his appointment as swiftly as possible. With the right leadership in place, the club can aim to rebuild effectively and avoid the costly missteps that have recently hindered progress.