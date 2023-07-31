Due to Juan Cuadrado’s departure and Mattia De Sciglio’s injury, Juventus have some work to do on the right flank.

The Bianconeri have already snapped up Timothy Weah, a versatile young player who can cover almost everywhere on the right lane.

However, this reinforcement remains insufficient, so new club director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to add another profile to this department.

According to Calciomercato, Timothy Castagne remains the favorite candidate to bolster the Juventus wingback department. Max Allegri has already given his blessing for the purchase.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Leicester City until 2025 but could be available for an affordable fee due to the club’s relegation last season.

The Belgian is also a versatile wingback who can play either on the right or left side. Moreover, he’s already familiar with Italian football having represented Atalanta between 2017 and 2020.

But as the source explains, Juventus would have to make room for Castagne before adding him to fold. This means that the Italian giants will have to offload one or more players in the wingback department.

The report considers Weah and Filip Kostic as the only two players who will certainly remain at Continassa.

Therefore, the candidates to leave are Andrea Cambiaso, Samuel Iling-Junior and Matias Soulé, in addition to Luca Pellegrini who is definitely on the transfer list and out of Allegri’s squad.

Finally, the source expects Giuntoli to make the trip to London to accelerate talks, not just on Romelu Lukaku’s front, but on other possible transfers as well, including Castagne.