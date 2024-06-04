Juventus have reportedly placed Federico Chiesa on the market, with Roma and Napoli keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Italian’s contract with the club will expire in 2025, and the two parties haven’t made significant progress in their negotiations.

Therefore, this summer could represent the final opportunity for the club to cash in on the winger’s services.

Moreover, many sources believe incoming Juventus coach Thiago Motta isn’t a big fan of his playing style, and would thus prefer to replace him with wingers more suitable to his ideas.

So according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bianconeri have put Chiesa on the transfer list. The market guru revealed as much during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via JuventusNews24).

The source adds that Roma is the only club that has thus far emerged as a concrete suitor.

However, Di Marzio’s colleague Alfredo Pedullà believes Chiesa could be heading further south, with Antonio Conte keen to secure his signature.

The former Juventus and Inter coach is about to start a new career chapter at Napoli, and he’s reportedly eager to bring Chiesa on board as the journalist revealed on Sportitalia (via JuventusNews24)

In any case, Di Marzio and Pedullà both agree that Chiesa’s time at Juventus could be coming to an end.

Due to his expiring contract, the Bianconeri could be willing to accept offers as low as 25 million euros.