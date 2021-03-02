Juventus put Spezia to the sword after gritty encounter

Juventus have closed out an exciting matchup but Spezia should hold their heads high.

The Old Lady started the match as they have in many outings of late. We were struggling to hold onto possession for long spells, and there was too many mistakes going forwards, and that allowed our opponents to build in confidence.

While the away team had more of the ball however, our defence stayed strong and our goalkeeper didn’t have a single save to make in the opening 45 minutes.

Juventus did grow into the game, and while we were unable to find the breakthrough in the opening half, you could feel that it was coming.

The manager moved to make a double change on the hourmark and the Federico Bernadeschi and Alvaro Morata made an immediate impact.

Alex Sandro’s long ball found the former, who ran deep alongside the box to play Morata in inside the box who made no mistake in finding the net.

The manager will take credit for his two changes to have made such a quick impact, and Bernadeschi was also key in the second goal less than 10 minutes later.

Once again the midfielder broke down the left side to haunt the Spezia defence, but instead of crossing it in, he cuts inside this time and finds Chiesa darting into the box, and while his first effort was saved, he managed to find the ball as he appeared to be falling to the floor to strike it home with his shot.

Juve added a third in the 89th minute thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo to put the game to bed, but credit has to go to Bentancur.

The Uruguayan midfielder put pressure on the ball to dispossess Spezia in attack, before running deep into the final third before unlocking CR7, who made his effort look easy to score to make it three.

The fun was over yet however, as VAR moved to award a penalty against Merih Demiral, who had looked to have struck the ball before the review revealed he in fact kicked the player instead.

Wojciech Szczesny denied the consolation goal however, after what you would have to say was a poor penalty to the goalkeeper’s left, and the game finished 3-0 to the hosts.

We were lucky that our slow start wasn’t punished early on, although our concentration at the back deserves credit, but if we are serious about challenging for the scudetto this season, we need to find a way to wake up much earlier.

Patrick