For the second season in a row, Juan Cuadrado is running on an expiring contract.

The Colombian found himself in a similar situation last term, but eventually opted to trigger an automatic renewal clause, much to the management’s dismay.

While this extension allows him to earn the same figures, it won’t serve him beyond the current campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus directors are in no hurry to negotiate a potential new contract with Cuadrado.

As the source explains, the hierarchy is taking its time before making any conclusions. The directors will keep a close eye on La Vespa’s performances on the pitch to figure out whether he remains a useful player to the project or not.

The former Fiorentina and Chelsea man joined Juventus in 2015, and has been a key player for the club, especially in the recent years.

However, he’s yet to display his vintage performances in the early stages of the current campaign.

In the meantime, the report claims that Inter are still monitoring the situation from afar, and could decide to lunge forward with a proposal.

Juve FC say

At the age of 34, Cuadrado’s best days might well be behind him. However, this doesn’t mean that he’s finished as a player.

If the winger can rebound with improved displays in the coming months while accepting a significant wage cut, then it wouldn’t hurt to maintain his services for another year or two.