Federico Gatti has long been regarded as one of the most loyal figures within the Juventus squad, having previously turned down opportunities to leave the club. The defender views Juventus as the ideal environment for his development and has consistently worked to establish himself as a dependable member of the team.

While he may not possess the same technical quality as some of his teammates, Gatti has earned the trust of the coaching staff through his commitment, work ethic, and reliability. He is also considered an important presence in the dressing room, contributing to the team’s cohesion and mentality.

Changing Stance on His Future

Despite his importance to the squad, Juventus’ position regarding his long-term future appears to be evolving. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the club are now open to the possibility of selling Gatti at the end of the season if a suitable offer is received.

This shift suggests that Juventus are willing to make difficult decisions as it looks to reshape its squad. Although they value Gatti’s contributions, they may view his departure as an opportunity to reinvest in other areas of the team.

Interest from Rivals

Several clubs are expected to express interest in signing the defender, but AC Milan is currently considered the most serious contender. The report indicates that Massimiliano Allegri is keen on a potential reunion, which could increase the likelihood of a deal being pursued.

Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, Juventus are unlikely to block a transfer to AC Milan if their valuation is met. Financial considerations are expected to take precedence, particularly as the club evaluates its options ahead of the next campaign.

Gatti’s future, therefore, remains uncertain. While his loyalty and influence within the squad are undeniable, the evolving strategy at Juventus could ultimately lead to his departure if the right opportunity arises.